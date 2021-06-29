Lodasoft Integrates With Doma to Make Closings Simpler and Faster

Lodasoft, a Digital Workflow Platform designed by mortgage veterans to revolutionize loan origination and task automation, and Doma (fka States Title), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced a product integration between the two companies that enables mortgage lenders to seamlessly integrate Doma’s machine intelligence and proprietary technology solutions to make real estate closings simpler and more efficient. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology, that is being trained on 30 years of historical data, to remove friction and frustration from the residential real estate closing process. Doma’s vision of creating a more instant, digital real estate closing process not only benefits lenders, but also real estate professionals, title agents, and current and prospective homeowners – which has become especially important as the impacts of COVID-19 have highlighted the need for change in the industry.

By replacing the time and labor-intensive title search process with proprietary predictive analytics algorithms, Doma delivers clear-to-close decisions on over 80 percent of title insurance orders for refinance transactions driven through the Doma Intelligence platform in one minute or less. This transformative approach means transactions are processed faster, with increased certainty.

In fact, a top five national lender realized significant benefits after working with Doma. Loans processed through the Doma Intelligence platform received an instant clear-to-close for 84 percent of transactions. This helped the lender achieve a 23 percent (3-day) reduction in business days to close, resulting in additional revenue realized per month and a 93 percent Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT).

“Mortgage lenders using our award-winning platform now have access to expedient, comprehensive and accurate title and closing services, ensuring their clients can move forward with their purchase or refinance,” said Adam Batayeh, President of Lodasoft. “Rather than merely improving an aged system, Doma has reinvented how the entire settlement process is done, and we’re pleased to make that available to our clients.”