Vaccinated and Unmasked – Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Shows Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Consumer Shopping Habits

Pitney Bowes Inc . (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today released results from its weekly BOXpoll consumer surveys, which found that ecommerce utilization rates remain high in the U.S., even as mask mandates ease, stores reopen and more than half of eligible U.S. citizens are vaccinated.

Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers shop online more often today than they did before the pandemic. While this statistic underscores the record growth of ecommerce over the past 15 months, it also represents a seven-percentage point (pp) decrease from January and the longest sustained drop below 50% since BOXpoll started tracking the metric last August.

What’s behind the decrease? The easing of mask mandates seems to have had some impact, as 22% of consumers say they will shop in-store more often as a result of mandates being eased, versus 17% who say they will shop online more often for the same reason.

Driving this divergence are the attitudes of those who are vaccinated, versus those who are not.

Those planning to take a COVID-19 vaccine (about 12% of consumers) are significantly less likely to be shopping in-store moving forward (12% less, compared to 8% of all respondents). They’re also significantly more likely to be shopping online more often (33% vs 16% of all respondents).

Meanwhile, the behaviors of those who have already received at least one shot (57% of U.S. adults) seem to be aligned with those who are not planning to get the vaccine (21% of U.S. adults), with minimal difference in responses.

“The pandemic accelerated the shift from in-store to online shopping at a remarkable pace,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “Even as we see evidence of some natural regression in ecommerce utilization as vaccine rates increase and mask mandates ease, our latest surveys indicate that most of the shift from in-store to online shopping will be permanent.”