Wuhan Sciences Launches the M2Bio Surfboard NFT Collection

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following …

M2Bio Sciences is stepping into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with their first NFT auction featuring 10 psychedelic M 2 Bio Surfboards . The artwork is inspired by their efforts of creating Africa's first sustainable and 100% biodegradable surfboard made from hemp and mycelium with a zero-carbon footprint. Each of the 10 boards is auctioned as individual pieces of unique digital art. In addition, the lucky winner of each auction will receive the unique original M 2 Bio Board. The company's NFTs are currently listed on the Open Sea platform .

Unlike regular NFTs that are only available in a digital format, M 2 Bio Sciences is taking it to the next level. WGG CEO, Jeff Robinson says, "The successful bidder of an NFT board will be the proud owner of the one and only real-life original surfboard with that unique design. Like owning the original Nike Swoosh. The M 2 Bio Surfboards are in the process of being developed and tested, and will be ready to be shipped anywhere in the world for December 2021 - just in time for the holiday season. Once the NFT has been successfully sold to the highest bidder, the owner will have access to additional unlockable content that can only be accessed by the owner and there, they will receive a unique reference code and instruction for the delivery of their surfboard."

The designs draw inspiration from various styles of pop art, vintage halftone prints, mandala patterns inspired by the far east, and 60's tie-dye. These styles combine with bright psychedelic colors and detailed design elements to form works of art that border the surreal. The psychedelic design has been making a big comeback in the art, digital art, and fashion industries, this ties into the overall paradigm shift the world has seen with regards to psychedelics as an alternative form of medicine.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc. / M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™, and Handcrafted Delights™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".