Wejo Partners with Microsoft, Palantir Technologies and Sompo Holdings to Transform the Future of Connected Vehicle Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 13:45   

On the heels of a definitive agreement to enter a business combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) (“Virtuoso”) in a transaction expected to close later this year, Wejo Limited (“Wejo”), a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that it has joined forces with industry leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (“Microsoft”), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Sompo Holdings (TYO: 8630) (“Sompo”) to advance the cutting-edge applications of connected vehicle data worldwide. Through the combination of their strategic partnerships and investment, the companies will play a critical role in supporting Wejo’s vision of building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data, creating applications across multiple marketplaces, including automotive, smart city, fleet, insurance, mobility, payments and more, while enriching lives around the globe.

Depth and Breadth of Wejo Data Plus the Power and Privacy of Microsoft Azure

Wejo entered a strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring the power of connected vehicle data to the commercial sector and enrich Wejo’s mobility intelligence portfolio. Under the new agreement, Wejo will build its suite of data and intelligence solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. By combining forces, the two organizations will unlock the power of connected vehicle data – providing customers with greater value, at scale and across multiple industries, while demonstrating a shared respect for and total commitment to data privacy and security. In addition to the partnership, the companies’ long-term vision for their relationship includes the potential for Wejo’s integration into Microsoft’s data platform, including operational data stores, analytics, AI and machine learning, data sharing, data governance and business intelligence.

Wejo is a leader in the fast-growing landscape of connected vehicle data. Every day, Wejo collects more than 16 billion data points and analyzes 48 billion journeys in near real-time across a network of 11 million live vehicles from a supply base of more than 50 million connected vehicles. To date, Wejo has ingested more than 10 trillion data points from connected vehicles. Effectively managing and analyzing that volume and complexity of data requires the expertise of a world-class partner like Microsoft, which brings decades of experience in delivering core technology platforms and solutions for the automotive market. Its unparalleled Azure cloud platform builds, runs and manages data and applications at scale in a secure and trusted environment.

