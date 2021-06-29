Share buy-back Program completed
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2021 – 29 JUNI 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|334,247
|734.22
|245,411,638.13
|28 June 2021
|5,612
|804,22
|4,513,268.61
|Accumulated under the program
|339,859
|735.38
|249,924,906.74
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 4 March 2021 to 28 June 2021 amounts to 339.859 shares at a total cost of DKK 250 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 557,299 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
