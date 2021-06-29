checkAd

Share buy-back Program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2021 – 29 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 334,247 734.22 245,411,638.13
28 June 2021 5,612 804,22 4,513,268.61
Accumulated under the program 339,859 735.38 249,924,906.74

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 4 March 2021 to 28 June 2021 amounts to 339.859 shares at a total cost of DKK 250 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 557,299 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


