One World Universe, Inc. Adds Heath Fernald to Global Security Transport Corp. Management Team

29.06.2021, 15:28   

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced the addition of Heath Fernald to the newly created Global Security Transport Corporation’s management team.

Mr. Fernald brings over 20 years of highly trained military experience to Global Security Transport. He recently retired as a Master Sergeant.  Heath’s personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (w/ four gold stars), Navy Achievement Medal (w/ one gold star) and Combat Action Ribbon. In 2004, after deployed a second time to Iraq, he was lead instructor at the Iraqi Border School. In 2005 he served as Drill Instructor and quickly rose to Battalion Drill Master. Between 2009-2010 he was deployed to eastern Afghanistan where he served as an Operations Chief of an Embedded Training Team. In 2011 he served as an Instructor/Combat Marksman Trainer and Coach. From 2014-2016 he received working orders to the Amphibious Combat Vehicles only to close out his military career as both a Logistics and Operations Chief.

“Transitioning after a 20-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps, I have been given the opportunity to be a part of something greater than myself again. I look forward to representing our company, building a team, branding, and marketing along with adding valuable new client accounts. I come from a brotherhood mentality where failure is not an option. I’m confident this company will be the next successful chapter in my career,” stated Heath Fernald. 

“Heath brings valuable experience and leadership to our newly formed entity. He is a highly qualified manager who will oversee the testing and evaluation planning. Mr. Fernald will also oversee the deployment of guards and trained staff for both local, national and international job assignments,” stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe (OTC: OWUV).

One World Universe recently announced the creation of the new security company. The Global Security Transport website will be launched by the end of July. Shareholders should anticipate future announcements regarding the addition of new clients, team members and international partners to the company. 

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT  and www.twitter.com/oneworldu or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

