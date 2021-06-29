checkAd

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Acquires 219 acres for $14,300,000 in Vancouver BC Metro Market

Gig Harbor, Washington , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has acquired 219 acres for $14,300,000 adjacent to the Semiahmoo resort in Blaine, Washington (https://www.semiahmoo.com/) and approximately 39 miles from Vancouver, British Columbia. 

Vancouver, British Columbia, with a metro market population of 2,700,000, is just over an hour's drive from the Horizon subdivision. The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed for non-essential travel because of Covid 19 since March 2020. The Canadian government announced on June 21 that, beginning July 5, the border will re-open for fully vaccinated travelers. “We are excited to enter the Vancouver BC metro market allowing Harbor to offer our residential product to both U.S. and Canadian buyers. Expanding our Washington state footprint into Whatcom County is a natural progression of our strategy to provide housing in suburbs that are a commutable distance to a core job market,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Homes. “Once the border reopens, we believe it will put substantial pressure on the limited inventory of available housing in Blaine, located in Whatcom County, Washington, and provide us a significant and unprecedented housing opportunity,” further stated Sterling Griffin.

The 219 acres consists of 71 residential lots with water views previously developed and approved in the Horizon at Semiahmoo subdivision, an additional 75 to 80 proposed but undeveloped view lots in Horizon division 2, and 37 adjacent acres anticipated to generate 80 residential lots of which approximately 20 are expected to have frontage on the Semiahmoo golf course. “Upon completion of development, the acquisition of the Horizon subdivision and associated property provides us the flexibility to sell finished lots with panoramic views of Birch Bay and the Cascade Mountains or build out the subdivisions with homes with an expected price range of $600,000 to $1,000,000,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer.

