ReShape Lifesciences Enters into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $46.2 Million in Gross Proceeds

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a global weight-loss solutions leader, announced today that it has entered into a warrant exercise agreement with existing accredited investors to exercise certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7.9 million shares of the company's common stock. In consideration for the immediate exercise of the existing warrants for cash, the exercising holders received new unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5.9 million shares (equal to 75% of the shares of common stock issued in connection with the exercise) of the company's common stock. The investors paid a cash purchase price for the new warrants equal to $0.09375 per share of common stock underlying the new warrants. In connection with the exercise, the company also agreed to reduce the exercise price of certain of the existing warrants to $6.00, which is equal to the most recent closing price of the company's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market prior to the execution of the warrant exercise agreement.

The new warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $6.00 per share and have a term of exercise equal to five years. The company agreed to file a resale registration statement on Form S-3 within 30 days with respect to the new warrants and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants. The warrant exercise agreement and the new warrants each include a beneficial ownership limitation that prevents any of the investors from owning more than 9.99% of the company's outstanding common stock at any time.