checkAd

R.J. O'Brien Promotes Staniford to President

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 15:30  |  27   |   |   

First to Hold Role since 2009

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that Daniel Staniford has been promoted to President, acting on behalf of RJO and all of its global affiliates and related entities, including JVMC Holdings Corp., its parent company.

R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO) is the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. (PRNewsFoto/R.J. O'Brien & Associates)

Staniford will also retain his role as RJO Chief Sales Officer, continuing to report to Gerald Corcoran, Chairman and CEO of RJO, acting on a group-wide basis. The promotion is effective immediately. The position of President has not existed at the company since 2009, and the firm's global presence now includes affiliates and offices in the UK, Dubai, France, China and Canada.

Corcoran said: "Dan has injected into our global sales efforts an unparalleled drive for excellence, always applying his deep knowledge of the markets and a profound sense of integrity. Over the past five years, he has proven to be a strong and decisive partner, committed to growing the company, building a best-in-class sales organization and reinforcing our unique culture. It was clear to me and our Board that Dan has earned the respect of our talented staff and is ready to join me in leading the entire firm as we continue our strategic, global expansion."

John O'Brien, Sr., member of the Board and speaking on behalf of the O'Brien family, which holds a majority interest in RJO, said: "We are thrilled to have Dan join Gerry in leading the firm that has been part of our family for nearly 107 years. Dan shares in our belief that nurturing relationships with clients and doing business the right way are the soul of this company, and we look forward to his contributions and vision as he embarks on his new role."

Staniford said: "I'm both excited and humbled to take on this new leadership opportunity on behalf of one of the most iconic firms in the business. One of my highest priorities as I continue to lead our exceptional global sales team will be a focus on driving top-line revenues for both long-established as well as emerging business lines throughout our organization."

Staniford assumes the role of President with nearly 25 years of experience in sales and management at some of the world's leading banks and financial services institutions. He joined RJO in 2016 as Executive Director, in charge of the firm's institutional business development in New York and London. He was promoted in May 2019 to the expanded role of Chief Sales Officer, overseeing global sales as well as RJO's Marketing organization, charged with ensuring the external brand and presence is aligned with sales strategies.

Prior to joining RJO, Staniford spent 13 years at Citigroup Global Markets, serving ultimately as Managing Director, Rates Sales. He spent the first seven years of his career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he became a Vice President in the Commodities Lending Department.  He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University in New York.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past five years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/363183/r_j__obrien___associates_logo.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

R.J. O'Brien Promotes Staniford to President First to Hold Role since 2009 CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that Daniel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, ...
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional ...
5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW ...
P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain
A road that unveils a wonderland in southwest China
Pillsbury Releases Comprehensive Report on the Future of Sustainable Finance
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus