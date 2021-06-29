e.l.f. Cosmetics is rocking its new limited-edition Electric Mood collection, born from Beautyscape, e.l.f.’s annual competition which offers beauty’s rising stars a once-in-a-lifetime chance to help build an original beauty collection.

e.l.f. Cosmetics' limited-edition Electric Mood collection inspired by music artists, Tove Lo, Pitizion and Tiana Major9, is exclusively available at elfcosmetics.com and Target Style. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this year’s competition, e.l.f. mixed it up joining forces with music artists, Tove Lo, Pitizion and Tiana Major9, each of whom are the inspiration for one of the three Electric Mood collections. Continuing e.l.f.’s ongoing commitment to inspire generations of young enthusiasts to be strong, smart and bold, Girls Inc. also played a role in Beautyscape – from which three alumnae, Nina Ho, Joleena Mundy, and Aryana Richardson, were selected to participate in the creation of the beauty collection. e.l.f. announced the winners last October, @karolscorner, @emilyannecarden and @the_brooksbrother, who were selected by a panel of judges and e.l.f.’s social community.

“Beautyscape was born out of e.l.f.’s purpose of empowering others and encouraging self-expression,” said Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f. Beauty. “Remixing the competition this year with UMGB and Girls Inc. to force multiply was truly inspiring. The connection between the artists, winners and alumnae was instant and beautiful – and you can see the magic in all three collections.”

COME TOGETHER

To immerse themselves in product development and innovation at e.l.f., the Beautyscape winners and Girls Inc. alumnae started their journey by participating in innovation courses followed by experiential classes to engage, inspire and reflect on the art of everything around them – from a virtual cooking class to a high-energy fitness class to a makeup class with a celebrity makeup artist. The last step was the Beautyscape winners and Girls Inc. alumnae working with the e.l.f. team and UMGB artists on the makeup collection.

PRESENTING ELECTRIC MOOD

Experience the unique self-expression and style of each UMGB artist in each set of Electric Mood. Let’s give it up for Electric Mood!

#1 -- Inspired by: Grammy and Golden-Globe nominated Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo

The vibe: Glitter meets rock and roll grit.

The lineup: