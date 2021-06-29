checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc KAP AG EXPECTS HIGHER BOOK PROFIT AS A RESULT OF THE SALE OF IT-NOVUM GMBH

KAP AG EXPECTS HIGHER BOOK PROFIT AS A RESULT OF THE SALE OF IT-NOVUM GMBH

Fulda, 29 June 2021 - Mehler AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KAP AG, today concluded an agreement with a group company of Allgeier SE on the sale of the subsidiary it-novum GmbH. The purchase price (enterprise value) is around €22 million and results in a multiple of 9.5 on normalised EBITDA. The sale of it-novum GmbH also concludes the separation from the it/services segment. The sale will result in higher book profit for KAP AG.

The listed Allgeier SE is one of the large German full-service providers for IT and software services with its own software solutions. Allgeier intends to sustainably develop the business of it-novum GmbH on a long-term basis in the next few years.

Contact:

KAP AG
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
k.knitter@kap.de
+49 661 103 327


 

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
