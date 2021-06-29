DGAP-Adhoc KAP AG EXPECTS HIGHER BOOK PROFIT AS A RESULT OF THE SALE OF IT-NOVUM GMBH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Disposal
KAP AG EXPECTS HIGHER BOOK PROFIT AS A RESULT OF THE SALE OF IT-NOVUM GMBH
Fulda, 29 June 2021 - Mehler AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KAP AG, today concluded an agreement with a group company of Allgeier SE on the sale of the subsidiary it-novum GmbH. The purchase price (enterprise value) is around €22 million and results in a multiple of 9.5 on normalised EBITDA. The sale of it-novum GmbH also concludes the separation from the it/services segment. The sale will result in higher book profit for KAP AG.
The listed Allgeier SE is one of the large German full-service providers for IT and software services with its own software solutions. Allgeier intends to sustainably develop the business of it-novum GmbH on a long-term basis in the next few years.
Contact:
KAP AG
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
k.knitter@kap.de
+49 661 103 327
29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1213155
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1213155 29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
