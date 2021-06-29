DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Disposal KAP AG EXPECTS HIGHER BOOK PROFIT AS A RESULT OF THE SALE OF IT-NOVUM GMBH 29-Jun-2021 / 15:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fulda, 29 June 2021 - Mehler AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KAP AG, today concluded an agreement with a group company of Allgeier SE on the sale of the subsidiary it-novum GmbH. The purchase price (enterprise value) is around €22 million and results in a multiple of 9.5 on normalised EBITDA. The sale of it-novum GmbH also concludes the separation from the it/services segment. The sale will result in higher book profit for KAP AG.

The listed Allgeier SE is one of the large German full-service providers for IT and software services with its own software solutions. Allgeier intends to sustainably develop the business of it-novum GmbH on a long-term basis in the next few years.

Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

k.knitter@kap.de

+49 661 103 327

