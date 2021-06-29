StartOut Announces Collaboration with JPMorgan Chase to Expand Their Economic Insights Work Around LGBTQ+ Communities, Inform Policy Solutions to Support Entrepreneurial Growth

The investment from JPMorgan Chase will help to highlight effective local, state and federal policies which can generate successful outcomes for these entrepreneurs. The project aims to guide the deployment of capital toward the most impactful policies, leveraging the foundational work already done on the SPEII.

StartOut today announced a $500,000 philanthropic commitment from JPMorgan Chase to expand on the organization’s StartOut Pride Economic Inclusion Index (SPEII) which provides near real-time, data-driven insights into the US entrepreneurial ecosystem. This Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Impact Program will examine the effectiveness of various public policies by measuring LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented entrepreneurs’ economic impact in the US with respect to job creation, patents, financings and exits.

“The generous philanthropic investment from JPMorgan Chase will allow our project to gather even more comprehensive entrepreneurial data and thus expand the depth of our insights in terms of how best to achieve specific outcomes,” said Andres Wydler, StartOut’s executive director.

This investment is part of JPMorgan Chase’s broader effort to advance equity for underserved communities. The program, originally developed in June 2019, is supported under JPMorgan Chase’s $350M Small Business Commitment to expand opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs. The initial SPEII that was jointly published with Socos Labs and quantified both the economic contributions and unrealized potential of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in near real-time. Data findings addressed the talent and resource gap with a goal of improving and supporting founders with diverse backgrounds.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to advance our support for the Inclusion Impact Indexes, with one of our strategic non-profit partners, StartOut,” says Brad Baumoel, Global Head of LGBT+ Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. “This work aligns so well to our firmwide efforts to advance business growth and entrepreneurship for the LGBT+ Community.”

Initial Inclusion Impact Indexes insights show that over the last 20 years, for example:

More inclusive access to resources for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs would have created over 400,000 additional jobs in the US, and 1.2 million additional jobs for female entrepreneurs.

Less than half a percent of all US high-growth entrepreneurs publicly identify as LGBTQ+.

$1 trillion in exits could have reached about $2 trillion if all entrepreneurs had been given equal access to resources.

Women entrepreneurs raised $150 billion in funding while their potential was over $400 billion.

Socos Lab’s co-founder Dr. Vivienne Ming added, “The Inclusion Impact Index uses big data analysis and a custom AI-driven engine to measure the contributions of entrepreneurs and then calculates what they could have achieved with equal access. Policies play an important role and we’re excited to examine their impact on a granular level, all the way to individual metropolitan areas.”