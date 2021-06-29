checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Strategic investment in Swedencare; Down to SELL

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Strategic investment in Swedencare; Down to SELL

Symrise announced that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Swedencare – a Scandic listed provider of premium pet health products. Symrise will acquire a 5% stake by means of an ongoing capital increase.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Strategic investment in Swedencare; Down to SELL Symrise announced that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Swedencare – a Scandic listed provider of premium pet health products. Symrise will acquire a 5% stake by means of an ongoing capital increase, valuing the 5% stake at approx. EUR 56m. We welcome the step strategically as it further fosters Symrise market position in the lucrative animal food vertical. However, the investment comes with a hefty price tag, valuing Swedencare at 58x EV/EBITDA 2021E (analyst consensus).

