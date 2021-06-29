SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Strategic investment in Swedencare; Down to SELL

Symrise AG (Downgrade)

Chemicals

MCap EUR 16bn

SELL (from Hold), PT EUR 105.00 (-11% potential)

Research update

Symrise announced that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Swedencare – a Scandic listed provider of premium pet health products. Symrise will acquire a 5% stake by means of an ongoing capital increase, valuing the 5% stake at approx. EUR 56m. We welcome the step strategically as it further fosters Symrise market position in the lucrative animal food vertical. However, the investment comes with a hefty price tag, valuing Swedencare at 58x EV/EBITDA 2021E (analyst consensus). After the recent share price performance of Symrise, we downgrade the stock from HOLD to SELL with slightly higher PT of EUR 105.00 (old EUR 100.00), representing a c. 11% downside risk.

