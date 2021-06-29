checkAd

DGAP-DD DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 15:49  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2021 / 15:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.20 EUR 122000.00 EUR
12.10 EUR 121000.00 EUR
12.10 EUR 121000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.13 EUR 364000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69350  29.06.2021 



DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.06.2021 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:49 Uhr
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
15:46 Uhr
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
15:46 Uhr
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
21.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
18.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
18.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
17.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
17.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
16.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english