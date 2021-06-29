Cornerstone Building Brands Joins Alan Jackson for Disaster Relief Efforts in Newnan, Georgia

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today a donation of building products valued at $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity’s nationwide Disaster Risk Reduction and Response program, as well as a $100,000 financial contribution to the Coweta Community Foundation. These donations, presented on June 26 at the Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, will support disaster relief and recovery efforts in Newnan, Ga., following the devastation of the March 2021 tornado.

Cornerstone Building Brands Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lee (second from left) presents checks to Coweta Community Foundation Executive Director Kristin Webb (third from right) and Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Support Manager, U.S. Long-Term Disaster Recovery Michael Mongeon (far right) at the Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson on June 26. Also pictured are Emcee and ESPN College Football Analyst David Pollack and Cornerstone Brands EVP, Operations Jim Keppler and Chief Marketing Officer Susan Selle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cornerstone Building Brands is no stranger to Newnan or its hometown hero, country music superstar Alan Jackson. Almost 1,800 of the company’s 20,000 employees work in six manufacturing plants near Newnan, and Jackson was the founding ambassador of Cornerstone Building Brands’ Home for Good project, which works to help alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Contributing locally produced building materials and financial resources to support Jackson’s efforts to aid the community’s recovery was an easy decision for the company to make.

“I appreciate Cornerstone Building Brands’ help to repair and rebuild my hometown after the tornado,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of people that lost everything, and this’ll help ’em get a new start.”

The building materials Cornerstone Building Brands provides to Habitat for Humanity will contribute to the nonprofit housing organization’s efforts to repair damaged homes and to rebuild affordable, resilient housing in the Newnan community and other areas impacted by natural disasters. The donation will include fortified products, such as impact windows and performance siding, that are more resistant to natural disasters. The monetary donation to Coweta Community Foundation will help drive a range of recovery efforts including insurance deductible relief, temporary shelter and storage, rebuilding and restoration.