Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
29 JUNE 202a at 16:40 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 28th June 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, In.c and its funds subject to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B) 		Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		141,134,278 shares

 

806,883,011 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377   Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		  Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares
