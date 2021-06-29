checkAd

Pond Technologies Announces Engineering Contract with CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. for Construction of an Algae Plant Utilizing CO2 from an On-Site Natural Gas Plant

Onboarding Canadian Provider of Midstream Solutions Provides Pond Opportunity to Build Imprint on Oil and Gas Sector

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces that on June 22, 2021 it received a Purchase Order for an initial engineering study from CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. ("CSV"), a premier provider of midstream solutions. The initial project engineering study is for the design and construction of an algae plant utilizing C02 from an on-site natural gas plant. CSV is a Calgary-based, midstream natural gas and liquids infrastructure company creating a sustainable footprint in the Western Canadian natural gas industry. CSV has three operating plants in Alberta.

The initial engineering study follows an executed LOI for Pond to support the design, procurement and construction of an algae plant utilizing emissions from one of CSV's natural gas facilities near Grande Prairie, Alberta. Upon completion of the engineering study and a positive Final Investment Decision by CSV, the first stage of development would be an algae plant that would supply Pond with an enhanced supply of astaxanthin. Pond would provide engineering services, proprietary equipment and operational support. Pond and CSV anticipate further scale-up opportunities to absorb more carbon emissions upon successful completion of the first stage. Given the emphasis CSV places on health, safety and environmental awareness, Pond is extremely pleased to be afforded the opportunity to provide the support services and construction of this algae plant.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "The execution of this LOI with CSV is another example of the importance of Pond's vertically integrated platform. This proposed algae plant would provide us with an enhanced supply of Canadian grown astaxanthin and would serve as an additional revenue stream for Pond Naturals. Our focus remains sustainable revenue generation, and validation of our model, and it is these types of agreements that do just that. Pond has the extensive technical expertise to ensure the execution in the construction, operation and maintenance of this future algae plant, and we are thrilled to work alongside CSV. CSV, as a values-driven company, is the perfect partner to trial Pond's technology in Alberta, and we believe this is the beginning of a milestone filled relationship."

