checkAd

Heritage Bank of Commerce Builds Out National Specialty Finance Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 15:54  |  24   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced that the Bank continues to expand its Specialty Finance Group. The Specialty Finance Group consists of Bay View Funding’s national factoring business and the Bank’s national Asset-Based Lending (“ABL”)/Corporate Finance team and regional Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending team in the San Francisco Bay Area.  Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce.

The Specialty Finance Group is structured to focus on and serve a comprehensive variety of clients who need alternative loan products. The solutions driven team of commercial finance professionals has a long and established history of funding privately held, microcap, venture-backed, private equity supported and publicly traded companies across the United States.

“These companies are often uniquely poised for substantial growth and need flexible sources of working capital to expand their operations,” said Glen Shu, Executive Vice President at Heritage Bank of Commerce, and President of the Specialty Lending Group. “We have a highly experienced, dedicated team who are actively implementing our national strategy for both our ABL and factoring services. We are optimistic about an improving economy, as we emerge from this pandemic, and look forward to working with new growth minded entrepreneurs who will need our specialized services.”

“Our ABL team provides financing solutions for working capital and refinancing of existing business debt for emerging growth companies. Lending products include revolving lines of credit and term-loan financing,” added Mr. Shu. “We also have a tenured SBA lending group that offers personalized, proven expertise and flexible loan products. Working with the SBA, we offer lending solutions that typically have longer terms and lower down payment requirements than what are available with traditional commercial loans.”  

Additionally, Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is an expert in the factoring industry, with over three decades of experience in servicing clients across the U.S. The Bay View Funding team provides extensive knowledge in a wide range of industry solutions and works with factoring facilities up to $20 million. For more information on Bay View Funding, please visit https://www.bayviewfunding.com.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing & Communications, 925.287.7884.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Bank of Commerce Builds Out National Specialty Finance Group SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced that the Bank continues to expand its Specialty Finance Group. The Specialty Finance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus