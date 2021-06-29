Surging Used Car Sales in Tier II Cities: Indonesia is one of the largest automotive and used car markets in Southeast Asia. It is home to many OEMs having production and assembling plants in the country. Indonesia is witnessing a surge in the used car sales in Tier II cities of Indonesia which is signaling the rising average age of car, therefore impetus for car service market. The growing urban population and disposable income among the working population are contributing to the growth of the used car industry. Higher population of middle income group in Tier II cities has lead to the growing demand for used cars. The easy availability of financing options, on the other hand, has aided the industry's growth. The Indonesia used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.7% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Growing Vehicle Parc in Indonesia: Indonesia automotive industry in witnessing a surge in the number of vehicle parc which lead to higher demand for the multi brands and OEM car service companies in Indonesia. ~87% of the vehicle parc in Indonesia in 2020 were post warranty cars which generally visit the multi brand car service centers. Whereas, the pre warranty cars in the country prefer visiting the OEM car service centers. Multi brand service centers cost ~10-20% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumer to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. Due to lack of spare parts knowledge consumers tend to go to authorized service centers for original spare parts. The number of car parc is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Ban on the cars above the age of 10 years: The Indonesia government is imposing ban on cars above the age of 10 years to reduce traffic jams on main thoroughfares. The govt. has levied congestion charges for cars from 2020, set an age limit of 10 years on vehicles on the road by 2025, tighten emission tests and rein in industrial discharges to reduce the air pollution. The ban will lead to an increased demand for the authorized and organized multi brand services centers in Indonesia.