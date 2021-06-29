checkAd

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market is expected to reach about USD 13.6 Bn in Revenue by 2026 Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

GURUGRAM, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in 2020 in Indonesia.
  • The Multi Brand car service market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ken Research Logo

Surging Used Car Sales in Tier II Cities: Indonesia is one of the largest automotive and used car markets in Southeast Asia. It is home to many OEMs having production and assembling plants in the country. Indonesia is witnessing a surge in the used car sales in Tier II cities of Indonesia which is signaling the rising average age of car, therefore impetus for car service market. The growing urban population and disposable income among the working population are contributing to the growth of the used car industry. Higher population of middle income group in Tier II cities has lead to the growing demand for used cars. The easy availability of financing options, on the other hand, has aided the industry's growth. The Indonesia used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.7% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Growing Vehicle Parc in Indonesia: Indonesia automotive industry in witnessing a surge in the number of vehicle parc which lead to higher demand for the multi brands and OEM car service companies in Indonesia. ~87% of the vehicle parc in Indonesia in 2020 were post warranty cars which generally visit the multi brand car service centers. Whereas, the pre warranty cars in the country prefer visiting the OEM car service centers.  Multi brand service centers cost ~10-20% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumer to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. Due to lack of spare parts knowledge consumers tend to go to authorized service centers for original spare parts. The number of car parc is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Ban on the cars above the age of 10 years: The Indonesia government is imposing ban on cars above the age of 10 years to reduce traffic jams on main thoroughfares. The govt. has levied congestion charges for cars from 2020, set an age limit of 10 years on vehicles on the road by 2025, tighten emission tests and rein in industrial discharges to reduce the air pollution. The ban will lead to an increased demand for the authorized and organized multi brand services centers in Indonesia.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market is expected to reach about USD 13.6 Bn in Revenue by 2026 Ken Research GURUGRAM, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in 2020 in Indonesia. The Multi Brand car service market is anticipated to grow with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Hozpitality Group launches White Label Solutions to assist small and medium Hospitality Companies, ...
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Announces Trading and Operations Update in connection with Request for ...
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional ...
5G Automotive Association Discusses the Acceleration of 5G Deployment on European Roads at MCW ...
P&O Cruises Return To The Seas As Interest In UK Cruises Overtakes Interest In Holidays To Spain
A road that unveils a wonderland in southwest China
Pillsbury Releases Comprehensive Report on the Future of Sustainable Finance
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus