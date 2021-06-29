Kane Biotech to meet investors at Whistler 2021 Capital Conference

CEO Marc Edwards to share developments driving momentum and interest in DispersinB and coactiv+, its proprietary technology platforms

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. will host investor meetings at the 10th Annual Whistler 2021 Capital Conference hosted by Capital Event Management the weekend of July 9-11, 2021 at The Fairmont Chateau, Whistler.



Kane Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards will be hosting onsite meetings with several current and potential investors throughout a full day of 1-on-1 meetings and a series of networking activities throughout the weekend.