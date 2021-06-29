checkAd

Kane Biotech to meet investors at Whistler 2021 Capital Conference

29.06.2021, 16:00   

CEO Marc Edwards to share developments driving momentum and interest in DispersinB and coactiv+, its proprietary technology platforms

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. will host investor meetings at the 10th Annual Whistler 2021 Capital Conference hosted by Capital Event Management the weekend of July 9-11, 2021 at The Fairmont Chateau, Whistler.

Kane Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards will be hosting onsite meetings with several current and potential investors throughout a full day of 1-on-1 meetings and a series of networking activities throughout the weekend.

“For a company like Kane, the Whistler conference has provided valuable exposure to an active group of investors in an environment which allows for meaningful long-term relationships to develop with significant players in the capital markets,” commented Edwards. “This year is especially exciting as we return to a new normal and meet with Kane investors in-person, we have a lot of new and exciting developments that are creating momentum across all three of our strategic pillars: animal health; OTC consumer goods; and, wound care.

The discussions with investors will focus on these three strategic business lines, and highlight:

  • The progress being made through Kane’s STEM animal health partnerships, and the traction it’s gaining in pet oral care, itself a $5 billion market opportunity.
  • OTC consumer goods; A growing portfolio of products in development as the company is actively pursuing appropriate licensing opportunities with several potential partners.
  • And, in wound care, Kane’s continued progress with its DispersinB wound gel program and development of a coactive+ surgical gel. The business has been awarded US$2.7 million in non-dilutive funding by the US Department of Defense to further develop DispersinB-based products as well as $3.8 million in interest-free repayable contributions from Western Economic Diversification Canada. An expanding pipeline of partner opportunities is being pursued with discipline.
  • And, with respect to corporate developments, over 6.2 million warrants have been exercised by insiders, institutions and long-term individual investors. This represents approximately 13% of the total number of warrants outstanding, all of which expire between December 2021 and February 2022. The dilutive impact of these warrants is expected to be more than offset by the potential benefits that the cash injections of exercising provide the company, allowing it to make investments that will ultimately generate significant returns.

Watch Kane’s latest 2021 business update video here.

