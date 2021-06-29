checkAd

Nintex Announces Finalists of the 2021 Nintex Partner Awards

The annual awards program recognises Nintex Partners for their impact helping organisations accelerate digital transformation and drive business outcomes with the Nintex Process Platform

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the regional finalists of the 2021 Nintex Partner Awards across four categories.

  • To learn more about the Nintex Partner Awards visit: https://www.nintex.com/nintex-partner-awards-2021/

Nintex Partner Awards recognise channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organisations across every industry and geographic region by leveraging Nintex's powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation software. Each Nintex Partner Award finalist was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex's fiscal year 2021, running from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

"Our customers rely on the expertise and support of Nintex Partners to deliver and implement successful digital workplace solutions with the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex Vice President Channel Sales and Strategy Joe Peterson. "We are proud to recognise our top-performing partners for their impact helping public and private sector organisations accelerate digital transformation with Nintex."

Winners of the Business Transformation category of the Nintex Partner Awards were announced earlier this month and include Hub Collab in France, Publicis Sapient in the United States, and System RKK in Singapore. This category recognises Nintex Partners for top customer entries to the 2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program.

2021 Nintex Partner Award finalists by category and region include:

Business Acceleration  – strong expansion of automation subscriptions year-over-year:

  • Americas: Elantis Solutions, Peak Consulting, Ricoh USA
  • Asia Pacific: Cumulus International Co., Ltd., Protiviti Australia, PT. Elistec
  • Europe Middle East and Africa: bluesource, SURE Global Technology, Taqniyat

Business Excellence  – bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new organisations:

  • Americas: Boost Strategy Partners, DocPoint Solutions, Protiviti, Inc.
  • Asia Pacific: InfoShare, Metro Systems Corporation, rapidMATION
  • Europe Middle East and Africa: Data One GmbH, SURE Global Technology, Taqniyat

Customer Success  – supporting long-term adoption and success of the Nintex Process Platform:

  • Americas: Boost Strategy Partners, Capgemini, Pacific BPA
  • Asia Pacific: CDS Solution Corp., Ltd., FactoryTen, System RKK
  • Europe Middle East and Africa: amexus Informationstechnik GmbH Co. KG, Smartpoint IT, Synergi

Regional Spotlight  – regional market impact and momentum with customers:

  • Americas: Governmentframeworks.com, ImageTech, QuantumRhino
  • Asia Pacific: COM7 Public Company Limited, LakeTree, Total eBiz Solutions
  • Europe Middle East and Africa: Apendo, Hub Collab, K2RU

Regional winners for each category will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. Learn more about the Nintex Partner Network by visiting, https://partner.nintex.com/.  

Media Contact

Kristin Treat Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.com
cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553493/2021_Nintex_Partner_Awards_Finalist.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

 




