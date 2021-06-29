European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre Fabre Partner to Address Treatment Gap for Stage 2 Melanoma Patients

Brussels and Castres, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership builds on

complementary strengths to advance research in melanoma with a focus on Stage 2

melanoma patients



European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre

Fabre today announced a strategic partnership in support of patients with

resected Stage 2 BRAF -mutant melanoma. The partnership includes the planning,

design and execution of a large Phase 3 study investigating the use of BRAF and

MEK targeted therapies to reduce the risk of relapse in this patient population,

currently under approval with authorities.





"Sadly, still today too many patients with Stage 2 melanoma have their cancercome back, even after their tumour is removed. Further understanding howeffective treatments can have an impact on recurrence is essential," said DrDenis Lacombe, CEO of EORTC . "We are pleased to collaborate with Pierre Fabrewho bring strong heritage and expertise in this therapeutic area, to make a truedifference to people living with Stage 2 melanoma."" Collaboration between Pierre Fabre and EORTC is the perfect match between ourmedical and clinical capabilities and a leading global network in oncologyresearch. Our strong complementary expertise have potential to transform patientcare in melanoma," said Dr Deborah Szafir, EVP, Head of Medical and PatientCentricity Division at Pierre Fabre . "Our strategic partnership on a pioneeringPhase 3 study confirms Pierre Fabre's R&D commitment to oncology andparticularly in skin cancers. Through our growing expertise in BRAF and MEKinhibitors, we aim to strengthen our support for patients with skin cancers."Pierre Fabre has a long-standing commitment to the melanoma community and takesa unique holistic approach to skin health through combined expertise inoncology, dermatology, and dermo-cosmetics. EORTC, a network uniting 2,800clinical cancer research experts across the globe, shares Pierre Fabre'scommitment to improving the standard of cancer treatment for patients.