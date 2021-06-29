European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre Fabre Partner to Address Treatment Gap for Stage 2 Melanoma Patients
Brussels and Castres, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership builds on
complementary strengths to advance research in melanoma with a focus on Stage 2
melanoma patients
European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre
Fabre today announced a strategic partnership in support of patients with
resected Stage 2 BRAF -mutant melanoma. The partnership includes the planning,
design and execution of a large Phase 3 study investigating the use of BRAF and
MEK targeted therapies to reduce the risk of relapse in this patient population,
currently under approval with authorities.
"Sadly, still today too many patients with Stage 2 melanoma have their cancer
come back, even after their tumour is removed. Further understanding how
effective treatments can have an impact on recurrence is essential," said Dr
Denis Lacombe, CEO of EORTC . "We are pleased to collaborate with Pierre Fabre
who bring strong heritage and expertise in this therapeutic area, to make a true
difference to people living with Stage 2 melanoma."
" Collaboration between Pierre Fabre and EORTC is the perfect match between our
medical and clinical capabilities and a leading global network in oncology
research. Our strong complementary expertise have potential to transform patient
care in melanoma," said Dr Deborah Szafir, EVP, Head of Medical and Patient
Centricity Division at Pierre Fabre . "Our strategic partnership on a pioneering
Phase 3 study confirms Pierre Fabre's R&D commitment to oncology and
particularly in skin cancers. Through our growing expertise in BRAF and MEK
inhibitors, we aim to strengthen our support for patients with skin cancers."
Pierre Fabre has a long-standing commitment to the melanoma community and takes
a unique holistic approach to skin health through combined expertise in
oncology, dermatology, and dermo-cosmetics. EORTC, a network uniting 2,800
clinical cancer research experts across the globe, shares Pierre Fabre's
commitment to improving the standard of cancer treatment for patients.
For further information, please visit the EORTC website ( http://www.eortc.org/
) and the Pierre Fabre website ( http://www.pierre-fabre.com/ ) - @PierreFabre.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553958/EORTC_Pierre_Fabre_Logo.jpg
Contacts:
EORTC:
Isabelle Gautherot
communication@eortc.org
Pierre Fabre:
Anne Kerveillant
anne.kerveillant@pierre-fabre.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156861/4955355
OTS: Pierre Fabre; EORTC
