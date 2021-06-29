checkAd

NevGold Corp. Begins Trading on the TSX-V Under Symbol NAU

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) under the symbol “NAU”, following the successful completion of its transaction with Silver Mountain Mines Inc. (“Silver Mountain”) and concurrent financing for proceeds of approximately C$6.3 million.

Brandon Bonifacio, President, CEO, and Director of NevGold, commented: “We are thrilled to begin trading on the TSX-V with the transaction and financing now completed. We have commenced our work programs at the Limousine Butte, Cedar Wash, and Ptarmigan properties and are looking forward to advancing our highly prospective, district-scale asset base in Nevada and British Columbia. Thank you to all of our existing and new shareholder base for the support as NevGold enters the next chapter.”

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please visit the new company website at www.nev-gold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio
President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at investors@nev-gold.com or call 604-337-4997.

About the Company
The Company is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash Projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in Southeast BC that was owned by the former Silver Mountain Mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   This news release does not constitute an offer to sell and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company and NevGold have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws unless pursuant to an exemption from such registration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated date that the Company’s common shares will recommence trading on the Exchange and the final approval of the Exchange to the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, such as the Company not obtaining final Exchange acceptance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





