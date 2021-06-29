checkAd

Huawei's Ryan Ding Ongoing Innovation Is Lighting up the Future of Every Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 16:16  |  36   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2021, Huawei Executive Director and President of Carrier BG Ryan Ding delivered a keynote speech Innovation: Lighting up the Future. In his keynote, Ding said that innovation in ICT is becoming a key driver of the global economy and its value is moving beyond the telecoms industry. Ongoing innovation in 5G, in particular, will bring more value to operators, the ICT industry, and the global economy, and will light up the future of every industry.

Ryan Ding delivering a keynote

More than telecoms: Innovation in the ICT industry is becoming a key economic driver

The pandemic, Ding said, has created a new normal in which the digital economy is the driving force for the global economy. ICT infrastructure, as the cornerstone of the digital economy, is playing an increasingly important role. Ding mentioned that the value of ICT now transcends the telecoms industry and has transformative implications for the global economy as a whole.

In countries where 5G is developing faster, operators have seen faster revenue growth, and these countries also tend to have better digital infrastructure overall. Taking China as an example, in less than 18 months, more than 820,000 5G base stations have been deployed, and Chinese operators achieved a 6.5% increase in revenue and a 5.6% increase in net profits in the first quarter this year. The rapid development of digital infrastructure driven by 5G will add EUR1.9 trillion to the Chinese economy in the next five years. The same stories are also unfolding in South Korea and Europe.

More than connectivity: 5G innovation is enabling operators' business success

As ICT infrastructure is the cornerstone of the digital economy in the 5G era, operators are playing a more important role than they used to.

Ding said, "Currently, the major goal of operators in 5G is to achieve business success in three key markets – consumers, homes, and industries – through innovation in network deployment, market development, and operation optimization."

"In the consumer market, 5G means not just faster speeds; it also brings new experiences and new value. Some operators have already achieved initial business success."

According to Ding, there are three steps an operator can take to succeed in the 5GtoC market. The first is to speed up 5G deployment, with targeted network planning and investment based on precise insights into high-value areas, key scenarios, and potential users. The second is to accelerate 5G user migration, and the third step is to create value-driven, flexible pricing models.

