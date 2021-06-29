checkAd

DGAP-News CytoTools cures resolution of 2020 Annual General Meeting with proposed capital increase

CytoTools cures resolution of 2020 Annual General Meeting with proposed capital increase

CytoTools cures resolution of 2020 Annual General Meeting with proposed capital increase

- Resolution on added items to the 2020 agenda proved to be unfeasible from a technical point of view
- Proposal to the 2021 Annual General Meeting is essentially the same as the resolution adopted in 2020

Darmstadt, 29 June 2021 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, essentially complies with a resolution of the Annual General Meeting 2020 with its proposal on the implementation of a capital increase with subscription rights published on 29 June 2021. The capital increase resolved at that time was based on a shareholder's request for a supplement. However, the form of the capital increase requested therein proved to be unfeasible from an execution point of view.

"With the proposal for a capital increase published today via ad hoc announcement, the company is attempting to comply with the resolution of last year's Annual General Meeting in the best possible way," explains Dr. Mark-André Freyberg, CEO of CytoTools. "It is very regrettable when requests for supplements are introduced at an Annual General Meeting that fail due to technical feasibility. With the subscription rights capital increase now proposed, we will essentially comply with the original AGM resolution. We will also organize a subscription rights trade accordingly."

In addition, the company today published its annual report as of 31 December 2020. This is now also available in English for the first time and can be downloaded from the company's website at www.cytotools.de.

About CytoTools:
CytoTools AG is a German biotechnology holding company that translates results from basic cell biology research on cell growth and programmed cell death into novel therapies for causal disease treatment and cure. CytoTools' versatile product pipeline includes proprietary chemical compounds and biopharmaceuticals that have the potential to provide new treatment options in dermatology, cardiology, urology and oncology. CytoTools is structured as a technology holding and investment company and holds interests in its subsidiaries DermaTools Biotech GmbH (65%) and CytoPharma GmbH (50%).

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. These reflect the views of CytoTools as of the date of this release. Actual results achieved by CytoTools may differ materially from the findings in the forward-looking statements. CytoTools is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

