checkAd

NNIT A/S 07/2021 The NNIT Group renews infrastructure management agreement with Novo Nordisk and adjusts the company’s financial outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 16:24  |  15   |   |   

The NNIT Group renews infrastructure management agreement with Novo Nordisk and adjusts the company’s financial outlook

The NNIT Group, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy has entered into an agreement with Novo Nordisk to renew the existing infrastructure agreement which was to expire ultimo 2022.

The renewed agreement secures the substantial business with Novo Nordisk for another five years and will cover the operations of Novo Nordisk’s global IT infrastructure, including new services within digital workplace, connectivity & network- and IT security services.

Ricco Larsen, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at NNIT says about the agreement: “We are pleased to continuously be able to meet Novo Nordisk’s high expectations and extend the agreement”. He continues: “Our collaboration is continuously maturing and next generation infrastructure services are added to the portfolio of infrastructure services we provide today. Novo Nordisk remains NNIT’s largest customer and we are proud to be their strategic partner on IT services.”

The contract takes effect from July 1, 2021 and represents a value of a mid triple-digit DKK million amount. Compared to the previous contract, the new contract will reduce NNIT’s historic yearly revenue and profitability within these explicit service areas from the Novo Nordisk Group. The new contract with Novo Nordisk sits within NNIT’s classic solutions business (Infrastructure Operations). This is an area that is facing general margin pressure.

Hence, NNIT is adjusting the previous guidance on operating profit margin. As per the company announcement 01/2021, the previous guidance for 2021 was a revenue growth of 1% to 4% excluding potential new acquisitions and an operating profit margin before special items of 6-7%. The new revised guidance is an unchanged revenue growth of 1% to 4% excluding potential new acquisitions and an operating profit margin before special items of around 5%.

The updated outlook for 2021 is:

• Revenue growth of 1-4 %
• Operating profit margin before special items of around 5%
• Investment level of 5-7% of total revenue excluding acquisitions

Contacts for further information:

Investor relations:
Pernille Fabricius, CFO
Tel: +45 3077 9500
pnfa@nnit.com 		Media relations:
Kasper Ortvald Larsen, Communications Consultant
Tel: +45 3077 9465  
kpoa@nnit.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NNIT A/S 07/2021 The NNIT Group renews infrastructure management agreement with Novo Nordisk and adjusts the company’s financial outlook The NNIT Group renews infrastructure management agreement with Novo Nordisk and adjusts the company’s financial outlook The NNIT Group, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy has entered into an agreement with Novo Nordisk to renew the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus