Ontex Group NV Announces Refinancing Transactions

Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX), a leading global manufacturer of branded and retailer brand hygienic disposable products, announced today that it has priced its offering of €580 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The transaction is expected to close and the Notes to be issued on or about July 7, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be non-callable for two years following the Closing Date.

On or shortly after the Closing Date, Ontex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under the New Term Loan Facility (as defined below), to repay certain of its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the offering of the Notes, on June 23, 2021, Ontex entered into a new syndicated facilities agreement, under which will be made available a term loan facility in an amount of €220 million (the “New Term Loan Facility”) and a new revolving credit facility of up to €250 million (the “New Revolving Credit Facility”). The New Revolving Credit Facility is expected to remain undrawn as of the Closing Date.

Pro forma for the impact of the foregoing transactions, Ontex estimates that for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 its cash interest expense would have increased by approximately €10 million.

* * *

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

28.06.21
Ontex Group NV Announces Disclosure of additional information in connection with current refinancing of the Group’s debt
28.06.21
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
21.06.21
Ontex: Returning to Value Creation – Progress Update
17.06.21
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity