Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship

Progress adds India scholarship and increases total contributions to over $30,000 annually for women in U.S., Bulgaria and India looking to study computer science or related fields

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the expansion of its Women in STEM scholarship series to India with the establishment of the “Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM.” The company is also proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela will attend Wesleyan University, class of 2025.

