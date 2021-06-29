checkAd

Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship

Progress adds India scholarship and increases total contributions to over $30,000 annually for women in U.S., Bulgaria and India looking to study computer science or related fields

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the expansion of its Women in STEM scholarship series to India with the establishment of the “Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM.” The company is also proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela will attend Wesleyan University, class of 2025.

The Progress Women in Tech Scholarship Series
Launched in 2019 with the founding of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”, the Progress Women in STEM scholarship series has continued to expand its support for women pursuing studies in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT.

Today, the Women in STEM scholarship series includes:

  • Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM: A $10,000 four-year renewable scholarship granted to a Massachusetts woman, including someone who identifies as a woman, who plans to study computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT. Progress also granted one-time $1,000 scholarships to each of the four remaining finalists not selected.
  • Women in Tech Scholarship at American University in Bulgaria: An annual donation of $12,500 for female students with outstanding academic performance studying computer science, information systems or mathematics.
  • New in 2021: The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. This is a $2,000 four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses for women pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering, and/or IT. The application process is now open. Click here to learn more.

2021 Recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”
Progress is proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela is a graduate of Brookline High School, Brookline, Massachusetts and will attend Wesleyan University in the fall.

