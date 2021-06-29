checkAd

Evli Bank Plc’s transfer of own shares based on incentive plan

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.6.2021, AT 5.30 PM (EST/EEST)

On June 29, 2021, Evli Bank Plc transferred a total of 38,295 of its own B shares held by the company for the payment of share-based incentive plan rewards. The share awards apply to the first deferral period of Restricted Share Plan 2018. The shares have been transferred without consideration to key persons belonging to the share-based incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the incentive plan.

Evli Bank has informed about the Restricted Share Plan 2018 in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2018.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 290,703 of its own B shares.

EVLI BANK PLC

For additional information, please contact:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth sustainably. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is Finland´s most widely used institutional asset manager* and offers Finland's best Private Banking service**.

Evli has a total of EUR 15.0 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2021). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 105.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 16.2 percent (March 31, 2021). The company has around 270 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 surveys.
**KANTAR SIFO Prospera Private Banking 2019 and 2020 Finland surveys.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com





