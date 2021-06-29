Evli Bank Plc’s transfer of own shares based on incentive plan

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.6.2021, AT 5.30 PM (EST/EEST)

On June 29, 2021, Evli Bank Plc transferred a total of 38,295 of its own B shares held by the company for the payment of share-based incentive plan rewards. The share awards apply to the first deferral period of Restricted Share Plan 2018. The shares have been transferred without consideration to key persons belonging to the share-based incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the incentive plan.

Evli Bank has informed about the Restricted Share Plan 2018 in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2018.