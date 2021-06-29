checkAd

DGAP-News MyOffice: Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 16:45  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: MyOffice / Key word(s): Agreement
MyOffice: Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses

29.06.2021 / 16:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses

Moscow, June 29, 2021

MyOffice (www.MyOffice.ru/en), the Russian developer of office software for collaborative document processing and communication, has announced a milestone agreement with the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti. The agreement calls for 100,000 Russian software licenses to be supplied to state and municipal schools, kindergartens, colleges, and vocational training institutions in Djibouti. The agreement is between Djibouti's Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, His Excellency Mr Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud, and the Russian software vendor INDEPENDENCE.DIGITAL, MyOffice distribution partner in Africa.

The parties have agreed that, in addition to the licenses, INDEPENDENCE.DIGITAL will provide advisory services in office software and secure document and user data management technology. The Republic of Djibouti will also get early access to new solutions and assistance with local specialist training in the use and administration of MyOffice products.

The five-year agreement binds the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti to engage MyOffce as a consultant in the early planning stages when Djibouti commences to develop its own electronic document management systems. MyOffice is furthermore entitled to enter in the bidding as an IT solution vendor when Djibouti holds tenders to digitize its public administration processes.

"MyOffice educational products fully satisfy our software requirements for the education system of Djibouti. They are universal, designed for use on any computers or mobile gadgets, and offer all the tools necessary to process files in a text or spreadsheet form. With their intuitive interface and easy to learn functionality, MyOffice products will help upgrade the teaching of basic digital literacy and computing skills in our schools," said the Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, His Excellency Mr Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MyOffice: Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses DGAP-News: MyOffice / Key word(s): Agreement MyOffice: Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses 29.06.2021 / 16:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...