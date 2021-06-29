MyOffice: Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses

Moscow, June 29, 2021

MyOffice (www.MyOffice.ru/en), the Russian developer of office software for collaborative document processing and communication, has announced a milestone agreement with the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti. The agreement calls for 100,000 Russian software licenses to be supplied to state and municipal schools, kindergartens, colleges, and vocational training institutions in Djibouti. The agreement is between Djibouti's Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, His Excellency Mr Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud, and the Russian software vendor INDEPENDENCE.DIGITAL, MyOffice distribution partner in Africa.

The parties have agreed that, in addition to the licenses, INDEPENDENCE.DIGITAL will provide advisory services in office software and secure document and user data management technology. The Republic of Djibouti will also get early access to new solutions and assistance with local specialist training in the use and administration of MyOffice products.

The five-year agreement binds the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti to engage MyOffce as a consultant in the early planning stages when Djibouti commences to develop its own electronic document management systems. MyOffice is furthermore entitled to enter in the bidding as an IT solution vendor when Djibouti holds tenders to digitize its public administration processes.

"MyOffice educational products fully satisfy our software requirements for the education system of Djibouti. They are universal, designed for use on any computers or mobile gadgets, and offer all the tools necessary to process files in a text or spreadsheet form. With their intuitive interface and easy to learn functionality, MyOffice products will help upgrade the teaching of basic digital literacy and computing skills in our schools," said the Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, His Excellency Mr Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud.