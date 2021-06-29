Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 14.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 29.06.2021, 17:00 | 51 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 17:00 | CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hot melt adhesive market report. The hot melt adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.57% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Global hot melt adhesives market is expected to witness absolute growth of 39% during 2020 to 2026. The paper and packaging segment in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The consumer product market is expected to exhibit a significant growth of the assembly segment. The assembly segment is expected to reach USD 2,980.63 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2020 and 2026. The market for pellets is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66%, with an incremental revenue of USD 2,246.97 million between 2020 and 2026. The industrial end-user segment of the hot melt adhesives market is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 3,421.55 million and absolute growth of 39% between 2020 and 2026. Glue guns are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The demand for glue guns is witnessing a steady recovery in the short term amid COVID-19 and is likely to witness high growth in the long run. The hot melt adhesives market in Europe has the largest market for hot melt adhesives. The market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 36% during the forecast period, at an incremental growth of USD 1,296.70 million . Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by raw material, product form, applications, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market-size Hot Melt Adhesive Market – Segmentation The ongoing trend of eco-friendly products is likely to create more opportunities for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the upcoming years. Players are continuously focusing on introducing environment-friendly products in the global hot melt adhesives market. EVA hot melt adhesives are flexible and compatible with various other polymers and additives which makes the procedure easy.

Hot melt adhesives also come in pellet form are made up of chemical compounds that help in quick adhesion on permeable and impermeable surfaces. These hot melt adhesives in pellets is available in form of slugs, sachets, firm, powder, and tablets. It is most suitable for application in the manufacturing process where rapid melting is required.

The demand for consumer flexible packaging is high in the food and beverage, healthcare, and pet food segments. The demand for industrial packaging is expected to increase in the pharmaceutical industry due to the robust demand for drugs and PPE manufacturing. Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Raw Materials





