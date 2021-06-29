checkAd

Keysight, TIM and JMA Wireless Join Forces to Showcase O-RAN Technology at Mobile World Congress 2021

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined forces with TIM, an information and communication technology company in Europe and JMA Wireless, a global innovator in mobile wireless connectivity solutions, to showcase the latest open radio access network (O-RAN) technology at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 (MWC 21), to be held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28th to July 1st.

The three companies are working on radio access network (RAN) technology based on open interfaces defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE to speed deployment of O-RAN compliant 5G and 4G networks. TIM and JMA leveraged Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions to verify conformance, interoperability and performance of O-RAN subsystems, supporting new 5G service revenue opportunities.

“We’re pleased to support TIM and JMA Wireless with solutions that enable O-RAN vendors to verify that each network component performs as expected in a multi-vendor network,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s network infrastructure business.

At MWC 21, TIM will adopt Keysight’s RuSIM to emulate an O-RAN compliant radio unit (O-RU) and verify the functional, performance and conformance of a distributed unit (O-DU) and central unit (O-CU) combination supplied by JMA Wireless. Supporting both 4G LTE and 5G new radio (NR), RuSIM enables users to verify delivery of multi-technology cellular services over the same O-RAN fronthaul interface.

“We are happy to join forces with TIM and Keysight to demonstrate open RAN solutions at MWC21,” said Remo Ricci, Managing Director of JMA Italy and Head of International Sales. “Open RAN architectures give mobile operators the freedom to choose their preferred provider for each network element, while not constrained by previously deployed legacy technologies.”

Keysight’s RuSIM allows users to verify the end-to-end performance of the RAN by emulating real network traffic over an O-RAN fronthaul interface. It is part of Keysight’s portfolio of radio access network (RAN), 5G core (5GC) and 5G new radio (NR) air interface test solutions, from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network.

Keysight’s Open RAN Architect uses thorough, repeatable and automated processes to enable mobile operators and Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC), as well as vendors of chipset designs and network infrastructure, to accelerate development, integration and deployment of O-RAN-compliant equipment. Access to a common set of solutions simplifies the sharing of results across the workflow from pre-silicon to cloud deployments.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Wertpapier


