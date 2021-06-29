checkAd

Walmart Launches Site to Help Veterans and Military Spouses “Find-a-Future”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 17:00  |  33   |   |   

Today, Walmart launched a site to help veterans and military spouses, whether early career, mid-career, or experienced professionals, “Find-a-Future” and achieve their goals. Walmart associates and non-associates can register for free on the platform, use tools to audit their current skills and experience, and connect to the right partners to help future seekers build a roadmap across three paths, which include:

  • finding an employment opportunity veterans’ love at Walmart
  • gaining the education veterans’ need to help achieve future goals
  • growing veteran businesses and bringing their product or service to market as an entrepreneur

The platform builds on Walmart’s previous commitment to creating opportunities for veterans and military spouses. In July 2020, Walmart achieved its Veteran’s Welcome Home Commitment of 250,000 veterans hired since 2013. In fact, Walmart hired more than 49,000 veterans and 27,000 military spouses in 2020 alone.

“As we look forward, we’re excited to continue our momentum while also becoming more involved in creating high-quality veteran and military spouse experiences through the platform,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart’s military and STEM programs. “Find-a-Future is the next step for Walmart to serve veterans and military spouses while helping us build relationships across this community.”

Walmart’s external partnerships with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes programs, and Student Veterans of America, serve as additional connection resources for veterans. Internal programs, including Live Better U, offer front-line associates access to degree attainment and upskilling coursework for just one dollar a day.

By bringing all of these resources together through the “Find-a-Future” platform, we can help veterans and military spouses advance their economic opportunities and well-being in so many ways.

Visit “Find-a-Future” to learn more.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart

