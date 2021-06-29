checkAd

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.

Previously, French was the company’s head of Corporate Communications, a position she held since 2018. During that time, she built a creative, high-performing team focused on engaging and informing employees, increasing executive leadership’s visibility, and elevating awareness of the company’s products and solutions. She joined Lincoln Financial in 2016 as vice president, Internal Communications.

“Elena is an engaging and inspiring leader, who continues to demonstrate her ability to drive exceptional results and build industry-leading teams,” said Ohl. “She has a passion for her work, and I am confident she will build on her strong background and experience to further position Lincoln as a leader in helping Americans achieve financial security.”

French has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the development and implementation of successful brand- and business-driven strategic marketing and communication programs within the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries. She is a graduate of The George Washington University with a B.A. in Political Communications and Journalism.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3645165-062321

Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Gilead Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
LGBTQ+ Consumers Aim High With Retirement Savings Goals, Says New Lincoln Financial Study
24.06.21
Lincoln Financial Group to Report Second Quarter Earnings
22.06.21
Lincoln Financial Group Names Jen Warne as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
21.06.21
Lincoln Financial Group Helps Provide Control Over Investment Outcomes Through First-Of-Its-Kind Annuity Solution
18.06.21
Lincoln Financial Group Expands Advisor Managed Accounts Service
08.06.21
Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
03.06.21
Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend