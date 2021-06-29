checkAd

eXp Commercial To Host Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 17:00  |  55   |   |   

Free Event Includes National Commercial Real Estate Association Certification

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it will host its quarterly Commercial Real Estate Symposium July 26-30, which features a three-day certification program facilitated by the National Commercial Real Estate Association (NCREA). The event, including the NCREA certification, is free and will be held virtually in eXp World, eXp’s 3D technology platform created by Virbela.

The Commercial Real Estate Symposium connects CEOs, presidents, owners and CRE leaders with top agents and brokers to drive innovation in the commercial industry. In addition, it provides new and existing commercial real estate agents with training and resources to improve productivity, enhance marketing expertise and increase successful outcomes. The NCREA designation course provides agents with certification for commercial real estate fundamentals, how to prospect and stand out and the NCREA patented GRID system -- a lead-generation program.

The event will also feature a panel of powerhouse women in commercial real estate, including top performing women from Sabre Advisors, Rocket City Commercial and Aberdeen Advisors who have forged a path in the industry.

Additional symposium sessions include:

  • Integrating technology and database marketing
  • Becoming an influencer in the commercial real estate space
  • Expanding consulting and advisor capabilities
  • How to find, screen and work with investors
  • Understanding various types of ROI measurement

“We’re seeing more and more interest in eXp Commercial not only from seasoned and experienced commercial agents, but also from residential real estate agents looking to expand their careers into the commercial field,” said James Huang, president for eXp Commercial. “The commercial real estate landscape has changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic, and this event helps agents navigate the new normal and sharpen their skills to be successful within the current and coming realities of commercial real estate.”

Through the company’s unique financial model, eXp Commercial offers commercial real estate agents compelling incentives, including stock awards and one of the most competitive commission packages in the real estate industry. eXp Commercial agents and eXp Realty agents are able to collaborate for referrals, leverage proprietary marketing resources and scale their business using the company’s advanced, all-virtual technology platform. eXp Commercial currently operates in 48 U.S. states.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eXp Commercial To Host Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium Free Event Includes National Commercial Real Estate Association CertificationBELLINGHAM, Wash., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it will host its quarterly Commercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Sursafe LLC to act as the Company’s Safety Support ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus