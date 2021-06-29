eXp Commercial To Host Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium

The Commercial Real Estate Symposium connects CEOs, presidents, owners and CRE leaders with top agents and brokers to drive innovation in the commercial industry. In addition, it provides new and existing commercial real estate agents with training and resources to improve productivity, enhance marketing expertise and increase successful outcomes. The NCREA designation course provides agents with certification for commercial real estate fundamentals, how to prospect and stand out and the NCREA patented GRID system -- a lead-generation program.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it will host its quarterly Commercial Real Estate Symposium July 26-30, which features a three-day certification program facilitated by the National Commercial Real Estate Association (NCREA). The event, including the NCREA certification, is free and will be held virtually in eXp World, eXp’s 3D technology platform created by Virbela.

The event will also feature a panel of powerhouse women in commercial real estate, including top performing women from Sabre Advisors, Rocket City Commercial and Aberdeen Advisors who have forged a path in the industry.

Additional symposium sessions include:

Integrating technology and database marketing

Becoming an influencer in the commercial real estate space

Expanding consulting and advisor capabilities

How to find, screen and work with investors

Understanding various types of ROI measurement



“We’re seeing more and more interest in eXp Commercial not only from seasoned and experienced commercial agents, but also from residential real estate agents looking to expand their careers into the commercial field,” said James Huang, president for eXp Commercial. “The commercial real estate landscape has changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic, and this event helps agents navigate the new normal and sharpen their skills to be successful within the current and coming realities of commercial real estate.”

Through the company’s unique financial model, eXp Commercial offers commercial real estate agents compelling incentives, including stock awards and one of the most competitive commission packages in the real estate industry. eXp Commercial agents and eXp Realty agents are able to collaborate for referrals, leverage proprietary marketing resources and scale their business using the company’s advanced, all-virtual technology platform. eXp Commercial currently operates in 48 U.S. states.