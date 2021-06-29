checkAd

Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp’s Disruptive Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 17:02  |  52   |   |   

London based Iranian International television spotlights Seedo Corp’s vertical farm technology that produces saffron “exactly like the Iranian farms.”

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, was featured in a television segment on Iran International. The story spanned many topics including the low yields of saffron grown by traditional farming and how Seedo Corp’s technology can help countries like Iran triple their annual production. It was also reported that an entire farm can produce only 5lbs of saffron annually, which is why the spice deemed “red gold” is the most expensive spice in the world.

“Seedo Corp is focused on providing the innovation needed to grow the saffron industry,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “We are excited to see there is global interest in our technology that can benefit local and national economies. The industry needs a solution that can alleviate the arduous farming process that currently hinders the market from expanding. Seedo’s R&D moves closer than ever at finalizing the vertical farming protocols that can boost the billion-dollar saffron industry.”

“This is an exciting time for Seedo Corp as we assess the results of our first iteration of saffron produced using the most advanced technology and data science gathered from leaders in the field of saffron growing and agriculture,” says Dr. Gil Feiler, Seedo Corp’s Chairman. “As we look towards the next phase of our development and the potential commercialization of our saffron, we hope there is a future collaboration with the Iranian people.”

Iran International invited a saffron connoisseur to try Seedo’s saffron for quality assurance. The expert reported that Seedo’s saffron tasted “exactly” like the saffron produced by Iranian farms.

Seedo’s first batch of saffron was delivered to its brand ambassador and world renowned 2-Michelin star Spanish Chef Kiko Moya for use in culinary applications. The agritech company recently invested in state-of-the-art equipment featuring the latest software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron suited for a variety of applications. Seedo continues to meet with key officials in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as saffron growers in preparation for going to market.

About Seedo:
Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
David Freidenberg,
Chief Executive Officer
info@saffron.ag
+1 (800) 608-6432




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp’s Disruptive Technology London based Iranian International television spotlights Seedo Corp’s vertical farm technology that produces saffron “exactly like the Iranian farms.” Tel Aviv, Israel, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Sursafe LLC to act as the Company’s Safety Support ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus