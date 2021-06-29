checkAd

UWB Energy and Ainsworth Announce Teaming Agreement

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UWB Energy, a hybrid microgrid energy solutions company based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada is pleased to announce that Ainsworth, a leading North American provider of high-quality multi-trade technical services to the facility services industry, has signed a Teaming Agreement that provides the framework for UWB Energy and Ainsworth Inc. to provide construction, operations, and maintenance for UWB Energy microgrid projects larger than 500kw.

UWB Energy’s Integrated Energy Platform (IEP) is a hybrid microgrid solution that includes a combination of renewable technologies such as solar, wind, green hydrogen, and others, to deliver reliable, secure and clean energy at a much lower cost to businesses. Utilizing extensive industry expertise and the most advanced, proven technologies, UWB Energy has created an Integrated Energy Platform that meets current and future energy demands.

“Ainsworth’s highly respected operations and maintenance capabilities are a perfect fit for UWB Energy as we expand our projects and ensure we have a knowledgeable and reliable partner for our hybrid microgrid solutions,” states John MacCharles, Chief Operating Officer of UWB Energy. “Our energy generation flexibility is an excellent fit for many facilities seeking to reduce operating costs and improve energy resiliency, and this Teaming Agreement allows both companies to combine their respective expertise to design, estimate, build, install, and maintain the various system technologies.”

“UWB Energy’s particular strength in over 500 kw hybrid microgrid solutions is an ideal fit with other energy related solutions in our portfolio,” stated Steven Horwood, Vice President Business Development at Ainsworth. “Customers across the various vertical markets require energy, sustainability and operational resilience technology options that address each of their unique needs. As with other partners, by providing all aspects of project development and implementation; from initial design, through to construction and operations, this Teaming Agreement will provide customers with a budget, schedule and long-term performance certainty.”

