“I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of the great team here at Bank Norwegian. We are in an excellent position, with strong profitability and capitalisation, and we’re ready for an upcoming European expansion,” said Klara-Lise Aasen.

(Oslo, 29 June 2021) The Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding, OSE: NOFI) has appointed Klara-Lise Aasen as interim CEO with immediate effect.

Ms. Aasen has until now been the CFO of Bank Norwegian. She has extensive experience from the banking industry, including senior positions at DNB and Nordea.

“As it has become clear that our previous CEO will assume a position at a competing bank, the Board of Directors has concluded that it is in the best interest of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian that an interim CEO is appointed, and we’re very pleased that Klara-Lise has accepted the position. She has an excellent background and will provide stability to the organization,” said Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Chairman of the Board of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian.





