DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the structure of shareholders and resignation of the CEO Ronny Pecik
|
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the structure of shareholders and resignation of the CEO Ronny Pecik
IMMOFINANZ AG was informed today that the RPR Privatstiftung sold its entire shareholding in RPPK Immo GmbH, which holds a total of 13 million IMMOFINANZ shares and 5 mandatory convertible notes issued by IMMOFINANZ AG, to EUROVEA Services, s.r.o. Sole shareholder of EUROVEA Services, s.r.o. is Peter Korbacka.
Mr. Ronny Pecik has therefore resigned as a member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG with effect from today, 29 June 2021.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact::
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com
