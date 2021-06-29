IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the structure of shareholders and resignation of the CEO Ronny Pecik

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the structure of shareholders and resignation of the CEO Ronny Pecik 29-Jun-2021 / 17:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IMMOFINANZ AG was informed today that the RPR Privatstiftung sold its entire shareholding in RPPK Immo GmbH, which holds a total of 13 million IMMOFINANZ shares and 5 mandatory convertible notes issued by IMMOFINANZ AG, to EUROVEA Services, s.r.o. Sole shareholder of EUROVEA Services, s.r.o. is Peter Korbacka.

Mr. Ronny Pecik has therefore resigned as a member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG with effect from today, 29 June 2021.





On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com

