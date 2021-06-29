checkAd

Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New L-band Surface Mount Switch for High Power Military Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 17:15  |  20   |   |   

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of a new single-pole, double-throw multi-chip module (MCM) switch with world class power handling. The surface mount PIN-diode hybrid exhibits superior RF and thermal performance compared to MMIC or glass carrier-based technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005246/en/

Teledyne e2v HiRel High Power L-Band Switch (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne e2v HiRel High Power L-Band Switch (Photo: Business Wire)

The small form factor (10.1 mm x 6.2 mm x 2.5 mm) offers world class power handling, low insertion loss, and superior intermodulation performance exceeding all competitive technologies. The TDSW002040X-198 symmetrical switch is tailored to minimize Transmit-to-Antenna loss while maximizing Transmit-to-Receive isolation and to enable maximum flexibility as the designer can assign either port as Transmit Port and the other as the Receive Port.

The extremely low thermal resistance of the hybrid assembly permits reliably handling up to +56 dBm (400 W) CW power and up to +60 dBm (1 kW) peak RF incident power while operating at an ambient of 125 °C.

“Our military customers requested this part because their previous supplier exited the market, leaving them without a solution,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne HiRel. “The TDSW002040 is surprisingly small given the very high power-handling it is capable of, making it perfect for modern military communications transmit/receive switching.”

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today. They are shipped from our Product Distribution Center, in Milpitas, California, and are available to US customers only.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New L-band Surface Mount Switch for High Power Military Applications Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of a new single-pole, double-throw multi-chip module (MCM) switch with world class power handling. The surface mount PIN-diode hybrid exhibits superior RF and thermal performance compared to MMIC or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Gilead Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Teledyne CARIS Announces New Partnership with Seabed 2030 and the UK Hydrographic Office
14.06.21
Teledyne FLIR Wins Pentagon Contract to Develop First Individual Chemical Detector for Warfighters
07.06.21
Teledyne to Present at the Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit
02.06.21
Teledyne FLIR Introduces New identiFINDER R700 Backpack Radiation Detector