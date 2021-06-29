checkAd

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Closing of $42.5 Million Public Offering of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today closed the underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, or $42.5 million in the aggregate. Net proceeds to the company, after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, are expected to be approximately $40.5 million. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.

The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Series A Preferred Stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American under the symbol “SACHPRA” and trading is expected to commence on or about July 6, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as co-manager for the offering.

Sachem plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, i.e., primarily to fund new real estate loans secured by first mortgage liens. Sachem may also use the net proceeds to acquire other real estate finance companies or existing mortgage loan portfolios, although no such transactions are pending at this time.

Investors should carefully consider Sachem’s business objectives, growth strategies, risks, sources of revenues and operating and other expenses carefully before investing. The offering was made through a prospectus supplement, dated June 23, 2021, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated June 17, 2021 (collectively, the “Prospectus”), which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Prospectus contains relevant information concerning the offering and about Sachem and should be read carefully before investing. Neither the Prospectus nor this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of the Series A Preferred Stock in any state where such offer, solicitation of an offer or sale is not permitted.

