DGAP-Adhoc STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer
STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer
The takeover offer also includes a delisting tender offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of the admission of all of the shares of STS Group AG to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, as of yet neither the management board nor the supervisory board of STS Group AG have passed corresponding resolutions, nor is there an agreement regarding the delisting with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH as Bidder.
STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group
Wertpapier
