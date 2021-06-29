STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer Hallbergmoos/Munich , 29 June 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 ), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today been informed about the publication of the decision to make a voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of STS Group AG from Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH according to Section 29 (1) in conjunction with Section 10 (3) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG).

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer 29-Jun-2021 / 17:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The takeover offer also includes a delisting tender offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of the admission of all of the shares of STS Group AG to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, as of yet neither the management board nor the supervisory board of STS Group AG have passed corresponding resolutions, nor is there an agreement regarding the delisting with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH as Bidder.



STS Group AG

Stefan Hummel

Head of Investor Relations

Zeppelinstrasse 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

+49 (0) 170 1810765

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group

29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: STS Group AG Zeppelinstraße 4 85399 Hallbergmoos Germany Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0 E-mail: ir@sts.group Internet: https://sts.group ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 WKN: A1TNU6 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1213406

End of Announcement DGAP News Service