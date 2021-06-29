Procure Space ETF (UFO) Adds Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Risk Disclosure to Prospectus

Decision comes as Pentagon releases monumental "UAP" report to CongressLEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, has added an unidentified aerial phenomena "UAP" risk disclosure to …

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / ProcureAM , a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, has added an unidentified aerial phenomena "UAP" risk disclosure to the Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq:UFO) prospectus. This announcement comes after top U.S. intelligence and military officials released an unclassified report addressing numerous sightings of unexplainable objects.

"UFOs, once a figment of science fiction, have now captured mainstream attention and present legitimate national security concerns," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "Whether originating from foreign adversaries or extraterrestrial activity, UAPs have potentially wide-reaching implications that we need to start taking seriously. We are truly just scratching the surface of what we know."

According to the fund's disclosure, UAPs are "flying objects that look or move unlike any known aircraft used by the U.S. or any foreign country" and "could create unintentional or deliberate operational, data security, ‘cyber' and other interference with the operation of satellites and other objects in space."

The UFO ETF, launched in 2019, is the world's first fund to offer pure-play exposure to the global space economy. At least 80% of the fund's components are required to receive a majority of their revenue from space-related activities. For more information, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for ProcureAM

Jill Fritz, 484-832-7034

procuream@gregoryfca.com

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.