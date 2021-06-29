Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 25. June, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|ISIN
|IS0000028249
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|54,000,000
|Settlement date
|06/30/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|90,434,801,519
