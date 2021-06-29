Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.06.2021, 17:31 | 27 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 25. June, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000028249 Additional issuance (nominal) 54,000,000 Settlement date 06/30/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 90,434,801,519



