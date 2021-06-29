checkAd

Urbana Corporation announces investment in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) is pleased to announce it has closed on a $10.5 million investment in Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (“BOT”) www.blueoceantechnologiesllc.com, a private company, for approximately 37% of that organization. This investment is held through Urbana International Inc., a Delaware incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of Urbana.

BOT has recently established an Alternative Trading System which allows the trading of U.S. listed equities from 8pm ET to 4am ET, for investors, including those based in the Asia-Pacific region, who will now be able to trade U.S. equities during their daytime hours.

We see this venture as holding great potential in terms of trading volumes, data sourcing and revenues.

The team at BOT is made up of highly experienced security trading platform and Wall Street professionals.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

ABOUT URBANA CORPORATION

Urbana Corporation is a diversified investment corporation with a current focus across the financial services sector from exchanges to banks to broker dealers, investment managers and information services.

The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The mix of an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded securities with private equity investments ensures non-committed assets are productively employed as we seek out, evaluate and participate in opportunities within the non-public sphere.

Visit www.urbanacorp.com

For further information, please contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com or 416-595-9106

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





