flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority 29.06.2021

- Continuity through re-election of the three existing members of the Supervisory Board

- Approved share split will be implemented during third quarter

- 74.5 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main - The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2020 with a large majority and approved all agenda items, including the re-election of all three current members of the Supervisory Board. As a result, flatexDEGIRO is in a position to continue to drive its successful growth together with an experienced and well-established Supervisory Board.

In order to further increase the liquidity of the share and thus reach even more investors, particularly in the retail sector, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board to carry out a stock split at a ratio of 1 to 4. The necessary steps for this will be initiated by the Company in due course. The implementation will take place within the third quarter 2021.

Further documents relating to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website in the section Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting & Prospectus.

Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main



About flatexDEGIRO AG



flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology.

With more than 1.25 million customers and over 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its customer base to 7-8 million customers, settling 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.

