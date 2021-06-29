checkAd

Proceedings at the annual general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 17:42  |  30   |   |   

Company announcement no. 04 2021/22
Allerød, 29 June 2021


Proceedings at the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Matas A/S was held on 29 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the offices of Gorrissen Federspiel.

At the general meeting, note was taken of the Board of Directors’ report on the activities of the company during the 2020/21 financial year, the annual report for 2020/21 was approved, and the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from liability.

The general meeting approved a dividend of DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2.50 as proposed by the Board of Directors. The dividend is expected to be distributed on Friday, 2 July 2021.

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2020/2021 in the advisory vote.

The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2021/22 to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the board committees.

Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Lars Frederiksen, Henrik Taudorf Lorensen, Mette Maix and Birgitte Nielsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Kenneth Melchior was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors was authorised by the general meeting to let the company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the company’s holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the date of purchase.

The general meeting approved the updated Remuneration Policy proposed by the Board of Directors.

Finally, the chairman of the general meeting was, with a right of substitution, authorised to file the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority.

Immediately following the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen Chairman and Lars Frederiksen Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Matas A/S

Lars Vinge Frederiksen
Chairman


For further information, please contact: 
Henrik Lund                
Head of Investor Relations
Tlf. 30 30 99 08

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proceedings at the annual general meeting Company announcement no. 04 2021/22Allerød, 29 June 2021 Proceedings at the annual general meeting The annual general meeting of Matas A/S was held on 29 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the offices of Gorrissen Federspiel. At the general …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Sursafe LLC to act as the Company’s Safety Support ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus