Rent-A-Center Raises Nearly $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Employees at Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RAC) recently joined forces for their annual Spring for Kids campaign, a fundraiser supporting family and youth empowerment efforts. This year, 100% of the funds raised over the course of the fundraiser were donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA)—a national, nonprofit organization which provides programs and services to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by installing a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. BGCA’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens by providing a safe place to learn and grow, developing ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals and participating in life-enhancing programs and character development experiences.

Due to the pandemic, this past year has created additional hardships, including food insecurity, uncertainty about the future, learning gaps and much more for kids across the country. RAC coworkers rallied together for the chance to raise money for a great cause in their communities and an all-out competition to see which stores could raise the most.

During the course of the Spring for Kids campaign, employees based at the Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, raised nearly $12,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, a local North Texas chapter. Additionally, throughout their stores, RAC employees raised a total of over $70,000 which will be donated to BGCA chapters across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, based on each store’s location. Overall, through the combined RAC employee fundraising efforts and the company donation match, RAC will contribute nearly $175,000 to strengthen youth empowerment in BGCA chapters across the country.

“Serving our communities and helping those in need has always been critically important to us. However, as children and families across the country continue to recover from the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, our support is more important than ever before,” says CEO Mitch Fadel. “Rent-A-Center is proud to grow our partnership with BGCA and support their efforts to empower children and help them to thrive.”

“Youth empowerment is a vital component to allowing children to see and reach their full potential,” says Jim Clark, President & CEO of BGCA. “As a pioneer in understanding social and emotional development of youth, we’re so thankful for this generous donation from RAC to help provide more ways to instill a mindset of empowerment through community activation, elevating youth voice and other opportunities for Club kids nationwide.”

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

