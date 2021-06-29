checkAd

Holicity Board Urges Stockholders to Vote TODAY in Support of Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 17:50  |  42   |   |   

Holicity Inc. (“Holicity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOL) issued the following statement to Holicity stockholders reiterating the Holicity Board of Directors’ recommendation in favor of the transaction with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated February 2, 2021, by and between Astra, Holicity and Holicity Merger Sub Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holicity (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Holicity Inc. is scheduled to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders at 8:00 AM ET on June 30, 2021 to approve a business combination with Astra Space, Inc. We are asking stockholders that held shares of Holicity Inc. on May 24, 2021 (the record date) to cast their vote so that their shares are represented at the June 30 meeting. Your vote is extremely important; the closing of the business combination cannot happen without your support. The deadline for voting online is today, June 29th at 11:59 pm ET.

Stockholder interest has been strong, however if not enough shares are voted by the deadline, then the Special Meeting could fail to reach a quorum and cause the business combination to be delayed. A larger percentage of retail investors poses a unique challenge for us to reach stockholders who may not be accustomed to the process of voting in special meetings. “Retail investors may not always realize the importance that voting even a small number of shares can have in successfully completing a merger like this,” said Randy Russell, Chief Investment Officer of Holicity. “We believe this transaction is in the best interest of our stockholders, and it is critical that everyone who has the opportunity to vote do so."

If any stockholder wishes to take part in this process, they should contact their brokers to learn how to cast their vote, or visit www.holicity.inc.

Any stockholder can also contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Holicity’s proxy solicitor, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or by email at HOL.info@investor.morrowsodali.com for help with voting or if they have any questions.

We thank you for your continued support of Holicity.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, the Company publicly filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) on May 3, 2021 (Registration No. 333- 255703), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, and certain other related documents, which will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with the Company’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by the Company’s stockholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities of the Company to be issued in the Business Combination. The registration statement became effective on June 4, 2021. The Company’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement and the amendments thereto, as these materials will contain important information about the parties to the Business Combination Agreement, the Company and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was mailed on or about June 7, 2021 to stockholders of the Company as of a record date established for voting on the Business Combination and other matters as may be described in the Registration Statement. Stockholders are able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at sec.report, or by directing a request to: Holicity Inc., 2300 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033, Attention: Craig McCaw, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 278-7100.

Seite 1 von 3
Holicity Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holicity Board Urges Stockholders to Vote TODAY in Support of Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc. Holicity Inc. (“Holicity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOL) issued the following statement to Holicity stockholders reiterating the Holicity Board of Directors’ recommendation in favor of the transaction with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), pursuant to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Gilead Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Holicity Inc. gibt Gültigkeit des Antrags auf Börsenzulassung für den vorgesehenen Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit Astra Space, Inc., bekannt
07.06.21
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.