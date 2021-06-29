Holicity Board Urges Stockholders to Vote TODAY in Support of Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.

Holicity Inc. is scheduled to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders at 8:00 AM ET on June 30, 2021 to approve a business combination with Astra Space, Inc. We are asking stockholders that held shares of Holicity Inc. on May 24, 2021 (the record date) to cast their vote so that their shares are represented at the June 30 meeting. Your vote is extremely important; the closing of the business combination cannot happen without your support. The deadline for voting online is today , June 29th at 11:59 pm ET.

Holicity Inc. (“Holicity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOL) issued the following statement to Holicity stockholders reiterating the Holicity Board of Directors’ recommendation in favor of the transaction with Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated February 2, 2021, by and between Astra, Holicity and Holicity Merger Sub Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holicity (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Stockholder interest has been strong, however if not enough shares are voted by the deadline, then the Special Meeting could fail to reach a quorum and cause the business combination to be delayed. A larger percentage of retail investors poses a unique challenge for us to reach stockholders who may not be accustomed to the process of voting in special meetings. “Retail investors may not always realize the importance that voting even a small number of shares can have in successfully completing a merger like this,” said Randy Russell, Chief Investment Officer of Holicity. “We believe this transaction is in the best interest of our stockholders, and it is critical that everyone who has the opportunity to vote do so."

If any stockholder wishes to take part in this process, they should contact their brokers to learn how to cast their vote, or visit www.holicity.inc.

Any stockholder can also contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Holicity’s proxy solicitor, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or by email at HOL.info@investor.morrowsodali.com for help with voting or if they have any questions.

We thank you for your continued support of Holicity.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

