Treasury outcome affected by the pandemic Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.06.2021, 17:58 | 16 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 17:58 | The results of the Government accounts for 2020 have now been published and the accounts sent to Parliament. According to the accounts, the outcome was negative by ISK 144bn, as compared with a surplus of ISK 42bn in 2019. Revenues totalled ISK 802bn and operating expenditures ISK 990bn. Net financial expense totalled ISK -46bn, and the share in earnings of Government-owned companies was ISK 90bn.



